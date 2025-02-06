Zinka Logistics Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 48.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.94% to Rs 113.98 crore

Net Loss of Zinka Logistics Solutions reported to Rs 48.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 19.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 40.94% to Rs 113.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 80.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.113.9880.8726.29-13.1337.62-0.3729.99-6.38-48.03-19.59

