Inventurus Knowledge Solutions standalone net profit declines 26.73% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.61% to Rs 241.31 crore

Net profit of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions declined 26.73% to Rs 82.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 112.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.61% to Rs 241.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 250.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

