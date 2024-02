Zodiac Energy standalone net profit rises 158.77% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 88.06% to Rs 46.92 crore

Net profit of Zodiac Energy rose 158.77% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 88.06% to Rs 46.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 24.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.46.9224.9510.789.624.331.574.131.372.951.14

