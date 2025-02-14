Zodiac-JRD-MKJ reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 82.24% to Rs 5.54 crore

Net profit of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 82.24% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.5.543.045.60-35.860.22-0.930.21-0.930.21-0.94

