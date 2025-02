Spenta International standalone net profit rises 168.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 117.97% to Rs 13.95 crore

Net profit of Spenta International rose 168.75% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 117.97% to Rs 13.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.13.956.408.677.190.780.410.550.170.430.16

