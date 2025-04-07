Zomato slides as COO for food delivery Rinshul Chandra resigns

Zomato declined 3.14% to Rs 240.95 after Rinshul Chandra, chief operating officer (COO) of food delivery at Zomato-parent Eternal, resigned from his position.

Chandra has resigned with effect from 5 April 2025, "to pursue new opportunities and passions," the company added.

Zomato connects customers, restaurant partners, and delivery partners. Customers use Zomato to search and discover restaurants, read and write customer-generated reviews, view and upload photos, order food delivery, book a table, and make payments while dining out at restaurants. On the other hand, it provides restaurant partners with industry-specific marketing tools that enable them to engage and acquire customers to grow their business while also providing a reliable and efficient last-mile delivery service. The company also operates a one-stop procurement solution, Hyperpure, which supplies high-quality ingredients and kitchen products to restaurant partners.

While the brand name of the company's food delivery business, Zomato, remains the same, along with the app, the company has changed the name of the corporate entity to Eternal.

The company reported a 57.25% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 59 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 138 crore in Q3 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 64.39% YoY to Rs 5,405 crore during the quarter.

