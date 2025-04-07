Atishay wins order from State Health Assurance Society, Government of Odisha

Atishay has secured another significant work order from the State Health Assurance Society, Government of Odisha, under the Health & Family Welfare Department (Authority).

The new work order pertains to the printing and delivery of PVC Ayushman/AB PMJAY-GJAY co-branded cards for 10 districts of Odisha. These cards are to be delivered to designated Nodal Officers, in strict compliance with the operational guidelines prescribed by the National Health Authority (NHA), New Delhi. The total value of this order is Rs 149.68 Lakhs (inclusive of GST), with a stipulated completion timeline of 180 days.

This new engagement follows the earlier high-value contracts secured by the Company from the same AuthorityRs 302.49 Lakhs on 16 January 2025, and Rs 98.09 Lakhs on 12 March 2025aggregating to a cumulative project value of Rs 550.26 Lakhs (inclusive of GST) to date. The consistent awarding of contracts by a key Government authority is a strong endorsement of the Company's proven execution capabilities, operational excellence, and trusted position within the public sector ecosystem.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News