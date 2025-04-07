Federal Bank slumps after ED Shalini Warrier resigns

Federal Bank declined 2.41% to Rs 190.20 after the bank's executive director (ED) Shalini Warrier, submitted her resignation on Friday to pursue an entrepreneurial opportunity.

Shalini Warrier has resigned as executive director of the bank in order to pursue a potential entrepreneurial opportunity. Warrier has confirmed that there are no material reasons for her resignation, other than those mentioned in her resignation letter, the bank said.

The board of the lender, in consultation with Warrier, has decided to relieve her on any date between 15 May and 31 May 2025 and has delegated the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), KVS Manian, to decide on the actual date of her relieving during this period, consequent to her resignation.

Federal Bank operates through four segments: treasury, corporate or wholesale banking, retail banking, and other banking operations. The bank has 1,550 banking outlets and 2,054 ATMs and cash recyclers as of 31 December 2024.

The private lenders standalone net profit decreased 5.1% to Rs 955.44 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 1,006.74 crore posted in the same quarter last year. However, total income increased 38.13% year on year (YoY) to Rs 7,724.90 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

