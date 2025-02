Zuari Agro Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 306.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.88% to Rs 1264.13 crore

Net profit of Zuari Agro Chemicals rose 306.64% to Rs 54.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 49.88% to Rs 1264.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 843.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1264.13843.449.228.92127.1769.62101.0045.4554.5313.41

