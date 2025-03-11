Zydus Life inks pact to acquire majority stake in Amplitude Surgical

Zydus Lifesciences said that it has entered into multiple agreements to acquire 85.6% stake in Amplitude Surgical SA, France (Amplitude Surgical) at a price of Euro 6.25 per equity share for total consideration of Euro 256.8 million.

The company has entered into a put option agreement, share purchase agreements, and other agreements to acquire controlling stake in Amplitude Surgical SA, France.

Amplitude Surgical is a European MedTech leader, listed on Euronext Paris, specializing in high-quality lower-limb orthopaedic products and solutions. Supported by PAI Partners, through its Mid-Market Fund, the company has experienced significant growth over the last four years, driven by new product development, international growth, investments in manufacturing capabilities and R&D.

For the 6 months ended 31st December 2024, the companys consolidated sales amounted to Euro 51.5 million (a growth of 5% Y-o-Y at current exchange rates) with an EBITDA margin of approximately 25.4% (unaudited figures).

The proposed acquisition shall act as a platform to execute the Amplitude Surgicals global MedTech strategy and a natural extension for Zydus having a proven track record in life sciences and wellness segments.

Zydus Lifesciences would file a mandatory simplified cash tender offer for all the remaining shares in Amplitude Surgical, at the same purchase price of Euro 6.25 per share.

Post completion of the mandatory tender offer, the company intends to control the entire 100% equity shares of the Amplitude Surgical.

Dr. Sharvil Patel, managing director, Zydus Lifesciences, said: Our legacy in science, health and innovation has enabled a deep understanding of patient journey and their care pathways. We believe this was a natural extension in the field of medical technology.

Our commitment to quality excellence, continuous investments in R&D and expertise in manufacturing will guide our foray into highly specialised MedTech products, adding a new dimension to our operations. In Amplitude Surgical, we see several medium-term and long-term growth opportunities with respect to portfolio, capabilities, manufacturing and geographies.

Olivier Jallabert, CEO and founder, Amplitude Surgical, said: The Amplitude Surgical team and I are delighted to join Zydus. This acquisition by a worldwide healthcare leader is a testament to the successful development of the company over the last 25 years, originally as a national orthopedics challenger and today as a European leader.

I would like to thank PAI Partners for their trust and continuous support in our growth journey. We have demonstrated our resilience in periods of uncertainty while driving the transformation of the company, developing our commercial, industrial, and technological capabilities.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global life sciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The company reported a 29.62% jump in consolidated net profit of Rs 1,023.5 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 789.6 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 16.96% YoY to Rs 5,269.1 crore during the quarter.

The counter rose 0.73% to settle at Rs 899.75 on the BSE.

