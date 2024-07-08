Zydus Lifesciences Ltd spurts 0.43%, up for five straight sessions

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 1167.45, up 0.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 100.73% in last one year as compared to a 25.49% gain in NIFTY and a 48.09% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1167.45, up 0.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 24289.55. The Sensex is at 79913.8, down 0.1%. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has added around 7.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20453.85, down 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1169.9, up 0.37% on the day. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is up 100.73% in last one year as compared to a 25.49% gain in NIFTY and a 48.09% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 33.92 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

