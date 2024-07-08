Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Krebs Biochemicals &amp; Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Shreyans Industries Ltd, Alphageo (India) Ltd, Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd and IVP Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 July 2024.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 87.48 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 22679 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2731 shares in the past one month.

Shreyans Industries Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 332.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5010 shares in the past one month.

Alphageo (India) Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 478.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7279 shares in the past one month.

Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd jumped 19.99% to Rs 62.36. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20972 shares in the past one month.

IVP Ltd added 19.98% to Rs 233.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12328 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7488 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

