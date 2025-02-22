Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval for Ibuprofen and Famotidine tablets, 800 mg/26.6 mg

Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval for Ibuprofen and Famotidine tablets, 800 mg/26.6 mg

Image
Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Ibuprofen and Famotidine tablets, 800 mg/26.6 mg. (USRLD: Duexis Tablets, 800 mg/26.6 mg).

Ibuprofen and famotidine combination is indicated for the relief of signs and symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis and to decrease the risk of developing upper gastrointestinal ulcers (gastric and/or duodenal ulcers), in patients who are taking ibuprofen for those indications.

Ibuprofen and famotidine tablets will be produced at Zydus Lifesciences (SEZ), Ahmedabad. Ibuprofen and Famotidine tablets had annual sales of USD 3.6 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT December 2024).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hazoor Multi Projects bags steel fabrication contract for Versova Bandra Sea Link

ABB India launches new range of 'LIORA' modular switches

ICRA downgrades ratings of Fusion Finance to 'A-' with 'negative' outlook

Gunny Chem Tex India standalone net profit declines 91.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Jindal Cotex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story