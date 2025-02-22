ABB India launches new range of 'LIORA' modular switches

At ELECRAMA 2025

ABB India launched its new range of LIORA' modular switches at ELECRAMA 2025. Designed for smart residential, commercial, and hospitality spaces, LIORA' switches are engineered to set new benchmarks in the modular switch industry. This new range of switches, sockets, and Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCBs) seamlessly integrates modern technology, with superior safety, performance and aesthetics.

ABB's latest addition to its Indian portfolio of modular switches and accessories is Made in India' as per the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Designed for diverse environments, LIORA delivers unmatched style and functionality, making it the ideal choice for urban interiors. Crafted with smooth edges for a perfect wall fit, LIORA delivers the latest offerings with a wide variety of functions, including different switches, socket outlets, electronic products, charging sockets (A+C type USB), electronic bells, key card switches, etc. It is the ideal solution for both upgrades and new installations, offering reliability, efficiency, and style. LIORA is available in multiple color options, including glossy Moon White and matte Stone Grey finishes, among others, making it perfect for residential, commercial, and hospitality segments.

