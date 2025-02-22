Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ABB India launches new range of 'LIORA' modular switches

ABB India launches new range of 'LIORA' modular switches

Image
Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At ELECRAMA 2025

ABB India launched its new range of LIORA' modular switches at ELECRAMA 2025. Designed for smart residential, commercial, and hospitality spaces, LIORA' switches are engineered to set new benchmarks in the modular switch industry. This new range of switches, sockets, and Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCBs) seamlessly integrates modern technology, with superior safety, performance and aesthetics.

ABB's latest addition to its Indian portfolio of modular switches and accessories is Made in India' as per the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Designed for diverse environments, LIORA delivers unmatched style and functionality, making it the ideal choice for urban interiors. Crafted with smooth edges for a perfect wall fit, LIORA delivers the latest offerings with a wide variety of functions, including different switches, socket outlets, electronic products, charging sockets (A+C type USB), electronic bells, key card switches, etc. It is the ideal solution for both upgrades and new installations, offering reliability, efficiency, and style. LIORA is available in multiple color options, including glossy Moon White and matte Stone Grey finishes, among others, making it perfect for residential, commercial, and hospitality segments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RVNL emerges as L1 bidder for order worth Rs 156 cr

Granules India to acquire Senn Chemicals AG

Niyogin Fintech allots 1.64 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Technical Associates Infrapower reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.94 crore in the December 2024 quarter

J R D Finance standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story