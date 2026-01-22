Zydus Lifesciences rises after launching nivolumab biosimilar

Zydus Lifesciences rose 1.08% to Rs 885.60 after the company announced the launch of the world's first biosimilar of Nivolumab in India under the brand name Tishtha, aimed at treating multiple types of cancer.

The product is available in 100 mg and 40 mg strengths, priced at Rs 28,950 and Rs 13,950 respectively. The company said the prices are approximately one-fourth of the reference drug.

According to the company, the lower pricing is expected to improve affordability and reduce the overall cost of immunotherapy, with potential benefits for more than 5 lakh patients. The availability of two dosage strengths is intended to help clinicians optimise dosing and minimise drug wastage, which is a key cost factor in immuno-oncology treatments.