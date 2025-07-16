Zydus' Matoda facility completes Remote Regulatory Assessment of USFDA

Zydus Lifesciences announced that the USFDA conducted a Remote Regulatory Assessment (RRA) at Zydus' formulations manufacturing facility at Matoda in Gujarat for the Prior Approval Supplement (PAS) of Atorvastatin Calcium Tablets USP, 10 mg, 20 mg, 40 mg and 80 mg. At the closure, there were no observations noted, and the site was recommended for approval.

