Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus' Matoda facility completes Remote Regulatory Assessment of USFDA

Zydus' Matoda facility completes Remote Regulatory Assessment of USFDA

Image
Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Zydus Lifesciences announced that the USFDA conducted a Remote Regulatory Assessment (RRA) at Zydus' formulations manufacturing facility at Matoda in Gujarat for the Prior Approval Supplement (PAS) of Atorvastatin Calcium Tablets USP, 10 mg, 20 mg, 40 mg and 80 mg. At the closure, there were no observations noted, and the site was recommended for approval.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tech Mahindra Q1 PAT drops 2% QoQ to Rs 1,141 cr

CFF Fluid Control surges after inking MoU with GRSE for jointly developing subsea-based sonar

Emcure Pharmaceuticals signs exclusive agreement with Sanofi India

Anthem Biosciences IPO subscribed 63.86 times

INR pressured by firm dollar amid tariff uncertainty

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story