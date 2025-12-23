Zydus partners with Bioeq for licensing, supply and commercialization of Lucentis in US market

Bioeq AG (Bioeq), a Swiss biopharmaceutical company, and Zydus Lifesciences (Zydus), an innovation-led life-sciences company with an international presence, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Zydus Lifesciences Global FZE, United Arab Emirates has entered into a strategic partnership with Bioeq, for the licensing, supply and commercialization of Bioeq's Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) inhibitor NUFYMCO, an interchangeable biosimilar of Lucentis (Ranibizumab) for the U.S. market. The Biologics License Application (BLA) for NUFYMCO has been approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) on December 18, 2025. This transaction marks an expansion of Zydus' U.S. biosimilar business, following its recent partnership with Formycon AG for a biosimilar of Keytruda (Pembrolizumab).

Under the terms of this agreement, Bioeq will be responsible for the development, manufacturing, registration and supply of the finished product, while Zydus will be responsible for the commercialisation of NUFYMCO in the U.S. market.