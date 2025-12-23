Axis Bank allots 5.02 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank has allotted 5,02,455 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on December 23, 2025, pursuant to exercise of stock options / units under its ESOP / RSU Scheme.

The paid-up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 6,208,977,028 (3,104,488,514 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 6,209,981,938 (3,104,990,969 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News