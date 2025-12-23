Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dalmia Bharat allots 792 equity shares under ESOP

Dalmia Bharat allots 792 equity shares under ESOP

Image
Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Dalmia Bharat has allotted 792 equity shares under ESOP on 23 December 2025. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the issued & paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 37,51,30,322/- comprising 18,75,65,161 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each, to Rs. 37,51,31,906/- comprising 18,75,65,953 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Axis Bank allots 5.02 lakh equity shares under ESOP

CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 5,000 equity shares under ESOP

Government of Chhattisgarh and GAIL (India) collaborate for greenfield gas-based fertilizer project

Board of Coal India accords in-principle approval for listing of Mahanadi Coalfields

Coal India board accords in-principle approval for listing of Southern Eastern Coalfields

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story