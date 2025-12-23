Dalmia Bharat allots 792 equity shares under ESOP

Dalmia Bharat has allotted 792 equity shares under ESOP on 23 December 2025. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the issued & paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 37,51,30,322/- comprising 18,75,65,161 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each, to Rs. 37,51,31,906/- comprising 18,75,65,953 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

