Bharat Rasayan Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd, Sakuma Exports Ltd, Filatex Fashions Ltd and Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 August 2024. Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd, Sakuma Exports Ltd, Filatex Fashions Ltd and Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 August 2024. Bharat Rasayan Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 12808.85 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2529 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 905 shares in the past one month.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 256.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21400 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2166 shares in the past one month.

Sakuma Exports Ltd spiked 19.94% to Rs 7.76. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Filatex Fashions Ltd gained 19.42% to Rs 1.66. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 151.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd spurt 13.09% to Rs 88.98. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

