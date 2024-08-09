Apollo Micro Systems consolidated net profit rises 407.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 58.09% to Rs 91.20 croreNet profit of Apollo Micro Systems rose 407.83% to Rs 8.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 58.09% to Rs 91.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales91.2057.69 58 OPM %24.5322.08 -PBDT15.355.44 182 PBT11.902.83 320 NP8.431.66 408
Powered by Capital Market - Live News