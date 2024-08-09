Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Micro Systems consolidated net profit rises 407.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Apollo Micro Systems consolidated net profit rises 407.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 58.09% to Rs 91.20 crore

Net profit of Apollo Micro Systems rose 407.83% to Rs 8.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 58.09% to Rs 91.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales91.2057.69 58 OPM %24.5322.08 -PBDT15.355.44 182 PBT11.902.83 320 NP8.431.66 408

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Aditi and Diksha in action soon; Aman's bronze medal bout at 11 PM

Stock Market LIVE: RIL, Infy, HDFC Bank push Sensex 800 pts higher; Ola Electric debuts, up 16%

What is Angelman Syndrome that Colin Farrell's son was diagnosed with?

Premium

India's bets in Bangladesh surged before crisis in neighbouring country

NBCC zooms 12% on Rs 15,000 cr order win for building satellite township

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story