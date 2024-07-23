Zydus receives USFDA approval for Valsartan Tablets

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Used in treatement of hypertension

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Valsartan Tablets USP, 40 mg, 80 mg, 160 mg and 320 mg (USRLD: Diovan tablets).

Valsartan tablets are indicated for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure in adults and paediatric patients one year of age and older. It is also used in adults to treat heart failure (a condition in which the heart is unable to pump enough blood to the rest of the body) and to improve survival after a heart attack.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad SEZ - II, India.

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

