With 6 observations

Zydus Lifesciences announced that the USFDA conducted a surveillance inspection at the group's API Unit, located at Dabhasa in Gujarat. The inspection was conducted from April 21st to 25th, 2025.

The inspection concluded with 6 observations and none of them were related to Data Integrity. The company is confident to address the observations expeditiously.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News