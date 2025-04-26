Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tejas Networks reports dismal Q4 outcome

Tejas Networks reports dismal Q4 outcome

Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Tejas Networks reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 71.80 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 146.78 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Total revenue from operations soared to Rs 1,906.94 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 1,326.88 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter the previous year.

Profit before tax surged 77.13% to 1,960.07 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 1,106.56 crore in Q4 FY25.

Cash and cash equivalents were at Rs 827 crore in Q4 FY25, up from Rs 643 crore in Q4 FY24, registering a growth of 28.61% QoQ. During the quarter, the companys order book stood at Rs 1,019 crore.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit zoomed 609.52% to 447 crore on a 261.10% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 8,923 in FY25 over FY24.

Anand Athreya, managing director and CEO of Tejas Networks, said, "In Q4-FY25 we completed deliveries of 100,000+ sites for the BSNL 4G/5G network, which is one of the largest single-vendor RAN networks delivered in record time. We had key wins for our leading-edge optical, PTN, and FTTx products in mobile backhaul, broadband services, and power utility networks. During the quarter we signed a technology collaboration agreement with NEC for development and marketing of advanced RAN technologies and joint go-to-market."

Sumit Dhingra, CFO, said, "In Q4-FY25 we had strong YoY growth with revenue of Rs 1,907 crore. We ended the quarter with an order book of Rs. 1,019 crore and a net loss of Rs. 72 crore due to increased investments in R&D and one-time charges in certain inventory and R&D expenses. We ended FY25 with revenue of Rs 8,923 crore and net profit of Rs 447 crore, a significant growth over FY24."

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a dividend of 25% (Rs 2.5/share), subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Tejas Networks designs and manufactures wireline and wireless networking products, with a focus on technology, innovation, and R&D. TNL carrier-class products are used by telecom service providers, utilities, governments, and defense networks in 75+ countries. Tejas Networks is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest (a subsidiary of Tata Sons) being the majority shareholder.

Shares of Tejas Networks declined 2.89% to end at Rs 859.85 on Friday, 25 April 2025.

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

