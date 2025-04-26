Reliance Jio Infocomm standalone net profit rises 24.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.64% to Rs 30018.00 croreNet profit of Reliance Jio Infocomm rose 24.45% to Rs 6642.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5337.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.64% to Rs 30018.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25959.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.15% to Rs 24795.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20466.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.01% to Rs 114141.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 100119.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
