Reliance Jio Infocomm standalone net profit rises 24.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Reliance Jio Infocomm rose 24.45% to Rs 6642.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5337.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.64% to Rs 30018.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25959.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.15% to Rs 24795.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20466.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.01% to Rs 114141.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 100119.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

