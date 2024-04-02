Customers shy away from market as gold price nears Rs 70,000 milestone

As the price of pure gold is eyeing the Rs 70,000 per 10 gram level, customers have already disappeared from the market. In just a single month, the price in Mumbai’s Zaveri Bazaar is up by nearly 10 per cent to trade around Rs 68,500 per 10 gram. The Mumbai spot market has slipped into a heavy discount of $15-20 per ounce or Rs 400-550 per 10 gram since prices have risen sharply in a month.

Even gold imports, which were around 100 tonnes in February, fell sharply in March. Industry estimates hardly 25 tonnes were imported. Jewellers are eyeing marriage demand and the demand of Akshaya Tritiya falling in the first week of May. They are said to be preparing to meet demand in case the gold price falls, but jewellery fabrication has been affected. Movement of gold is also affected following higher vigilance during the election code of conduct.

Bhargava Vaidya, a bullion industry consultant, said, “Marriage demand in India has been constant or may be slightly up in value terms. But with rising prices, in terms of quantity, demand has fallen. At the current price level, the demand trend will continue.”

The gold price was Rs 28,430 per 10 gram a decade ago, up 141 per cent, giving a 9.2 per cent compounding annual return. This high return is gradually transforming market demand. Surendra Mehta, National Secretary, Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, agreeing that customers are staying away from the market as of now, said, “The demand for jewellery has been gradually shifting to coins and bars and other gold investment avenues.”

In a way, it is “attracting men over women.” Although still, the demand for jewellery is higher in terms of total demand, sovereign gold bonds and exchange-traded funds for gold have provided a good alternative for gold investors. While in jewellery, low caratage jewellery is preferred, with rising prices affecting demand in quantity terms. However, Mehta sees the cascading effect of the record-high price going forward. “With the high price affecting demand, more and more people will see this as an investment avenue, which means gold is gaining back its status of a store of value.” A store of value means a protector of wealth.

Vaidya agrees, saying that with price fluctuations of 10-15 per cent, gold is a store of value and “investors should have 10-15 per cent gold in their portfolio.”

The next big occasion for gold demand is Akshaya Tritiya falling in the first week of May. Jewellers are preparing to reduce jewellery stocks during Akshaya Tritiya. They want prices to moderate before that. Market insiders estimate that customers could return if the prices of gold in the international market fall back to around $2,100.

High prices are affecting jewellers in many ways. On the condition of anonymity, a leading jeweller said that the stock of gold jewellery with stores spread nationally is estimated around 300-400 tonnes, raising their inventory cost. This used to be 100 tonnes a decade ago, and high inventory is a result of store expansions by retail chains. So far, major demand was for 22-carat jewellery, which could be replaced with 18-carat jewellery. High prices may lead jewellers to convert their 22-carat stock to low carat jewellery, which will only add to their cost. An industry official said that demand may even rise for 14-carat jewellery. In this scenario, Akshaya Tritiya demand will be crucial for jewellers.