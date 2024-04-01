Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 66,440, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 77,900

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 66,440, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 77,900

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 68,440

The price of 22-carat gold also declined Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 62,740
BS Web Team
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 7:54 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 66,440, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver dipped Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also declined Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 62,740.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 68,440.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 68,590, Rs 68,440, and Rs 69,480, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,740.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 62,890, Rs 62,740, and Rs 63,690, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 77,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 80,900.

US gold prices touched a record high today after data showed that US inflation moderated in February, boosting bets for the Federal Reserve's June interest rate cut. Traders are pricing in a 69 per cent probability that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting rates in June, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. Lower interest rates boost the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

Spot gold rose 1 per cent at $2,255.39 per ounce, as of 0103 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $2,256.09 per ounce earlier in the session.

Spot silver rose 1 per cent to $25.22 per ounce, platinum was up 0.6 per cent to $913.85 and palladium gained 0.3 per cent to $1018.22.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 66,320, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 76,900

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 66,810, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 77,400

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 67,430, silver jumps Rs 100 to Rs 78,600

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 66,940, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 77,100

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 66,340, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 77,400

Metals soften in FY24, crude oil hardens in the international market

Retaining sheen: Gold, silver may continue to sparkle next financial year

Gold up Rs 10, silver jumps Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 67,320

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 66,940, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 77,100

India's March gold imports likely to plunge more than 90% as prices surge

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Gold PricesGold and silvergold and silver pricesgold silver demandgold silver pricesSilver PricesMarket news

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story