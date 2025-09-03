Gold climbs ₹10, silver rises ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,06,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,06,100, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,26,200.

The price of 22-carat gold increased ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹97,260.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,06,100.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,06,250.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹97,260.

ALSO READ: Gold's record rally faces test as focus shifts to US data, Fed rate cuts In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹97,410. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,26,200. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,36,200. US gold prices extended their record run on Wednesday, holding firm above the key $3,500 level, driven by growing investor confidence that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in September. Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $3,540.64 per ounce, as of 0054 GMT.