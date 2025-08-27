Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹1,02,070; silver dips ₹100, trading at ₹1,19,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,02,070, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,19,900.

The price of 22-carat gold climbed by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹93,560.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,02,070.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,02,220.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹93,560.

ALSO READ: 'Gold may consolidate, but bias stays positive on Fed rate-cut hopes' In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹93,710. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,19,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,29,900. US gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, pressured by an uptick in the dollar, although renewed concerns over the US central bank's independence after President Donald Trump's threat to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook lent support to bullion. Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $3,386.19 per ounce, as of 0118 GMT, after hitting its highest level since August 11 on Tuesday.