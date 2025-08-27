Home / Markets / Commodities / Silver surges ₹2,000 to hit fresh peak of ₹1.20 lakh per kg; gold up ₹500

Silver surges ₹2,000 to hit fresh peak of ₹1.20 lakh per kg; gold up ₹500

The yellow metal of 99.5 per cent purity appreciated by ₹400 to ₹1,00,800 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Wednesday

silver trading silver investment
According to the All India Sarafa Association, the white metal had rallied ₹3,000 to ₹1,18,000 per kg on Tuesday.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 6:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Silver prices surged by ₹2,000 to hit a fresh peak of ₹1,20,000 per kilogram in the national capital on Wednesday, as traders flocked to safe-haven assets after the steep US tariff on Indian products came into effect.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the white metal had rallied ₹3,000 to ₹1,18,000 per kg on Tuesday.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent purity climbed by ₹500 to ₹1,01,270 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Wednesday. The precious metal had settled at ₹1,00,770 per 10 grams in the previous market close.

Additionally, the yellow metal of 99.5 per cent purity appreciated by ₹400 to ₹1,00,800 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Wednesday.

It had finished at ₹1,00,400 per 10 grams on Tuesday.

"Gold and silver are continuing their upward trajectory amid increased political unpredictability following President Donald Trump's dismissal of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook," Renisha Chainani, Head - Research at Augmont, said.

The action has increased doubts about the Fed's independence and capacity to set monetary policy without interference from politics, Chainani added.

Globally, spot gold is trading 0.55 per cent lower at $3,375.08 per ounce in New York.

According to the commodities market experts, the yellow metal had rallied on Monday after Trump's announcement that Fed Governor Lisa Cook be removed from her post immediately over allegations of mortgage fraud.

The dollar tumbled after Trump's move, also benefiting bullion prices in the overseas markets. Later, the greenback recouped its losses and weighed on the precious metal as Cook argued that Trump had no authority for the firing, they added.

Earlier this year, President Trump had also threatened to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whom he has repeatedly criticised for not cutting interest rates.

Spot silver also slipped 1 per cent to trade at $38.23 per ounce.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian refiners to trim Russian oil purchases as higher US levies loom

Oil prices dip after sharp rally on Russia-Ukraine supply concerns

Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,01,610

'Gold may consolidate, but bias stays positive on Fed rate-cut hopes'

Gold price falls ₹250 to ₹1,00,370 per 10 g; silver rallies ₹1,000

Topics :SilverGold commodities

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story