Gold climbs ₹10 to ₹1,00,490; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,17,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,00,490 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,17,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,110.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,00,490.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,00,640.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹92,110.

ALSO READ: Gold may remain in consolidation phase amid global trade talks: Analysts In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹92,260. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,17,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,27,100. US gold prices rebounded on Thursday from a one-month low hit in the previous session, as trade uncertainty stemming from fresh US tariff announcements lifted bullion demand and investors bought on dips despite reduced expectations of a US rate cut. Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $3,286.99 per ounce, as of 0041 GMT. Bullion hit its lowest level since June 30 in the previous session. US gold futures fell 0.5 per cent to $3,282.10.