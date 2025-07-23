Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,01,300; silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,18,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,01,300 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,18,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,860.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,01,300.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,450.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹92,860.

ALSO READ: Equity MF schemes may soon be allowed to dabble in gold and silver In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹93,010. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,18,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,28,100. US gold eased on Wednesday as risk appetite improved after US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with Japan ahead of an impending tariff deadline, though a soft dollar and lower Treasury yields capped losses for greenback-priced bullion. Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $3,423.44 per ounce, as of 0136 GMT, after hitting its highest point since June 16 earlier in the session. US gold futures also slipped 0.2 per cent to $3,437.70.