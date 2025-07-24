Gold climbs ₹10 to ₹1,02,340; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,19,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,02,340 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,19,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹93,810.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,02,340.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,02,490.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹93,810.

ALSO READ: Hallmarking for 9 carat gold gets green light: What it means for consumers In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹93,960. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,19,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,29,100. US gold prices held steady on Thursday after a sharp drop in the previous session, as easing trade tensions dented demand for safe-haven assets, overshadowing support from a weaker dollar. Spot gold was flat at $3,388.49 per ounce, as of 0029 GMT, after dropping 1.3 per cent in the previous session. US gold futures were little changed at $3,495.90. The US dollar index fell to a more than two-week low against its rivals, making greenback-priced gold less expensive for other currency holders.