Gold dips ₹10 to ₹99,920; silver down by ₹100, trading at ₹1,15,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,920, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,15,900.
The price of 22-carat gold also decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,590.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,920.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,00,070.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹91,590.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,740.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,15,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,25,900.
US gold prices fell on Monday to their lowest in nearly two weeks, as a framework trade agreement between the United States and European Union reduced appetite for safe-haven assets.
Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $3,332.39 per ounce, as of 0020 GMT, after touching its lowest level since July 17.
US gold futures edged 0.1 per cent lower to $3,332.50.
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave its benchmark interest rate in the 4.25 per cent-4.50 per cent range at the conclusion of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has indicated the central bank should wait for further economic data before making any rate adjustments.
Spot silver was up 0.1 per cent at $38.17 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.9 per cent to $1,413.50 and palladium rose 0.5 per cent to $1,225.25.
(with inputs from Reuters)
