Gold climbs ₹10 to ₹1,01,410; silver jumps ₹100 to trade at ₹1,10,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,01,410 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver jumped ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,10,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,960.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,01,410.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,560.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹92,960.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹93,110. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,10,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹ 1,20,100. On Friday, the US gold prices climbed to their highest level in nearly two months, and were on track for a weekly gain, after Israeli military strikes on Iran drove investors toward safe-haven assets. Spot gold was up 1.2 per cent at $3,423.30 an ounce, as of 0544 GMT, after hitting its highest since April 22 earlier in the session. Bullion has gained more than 3.4 per cent so far this week. US gold futures gained 1.2 per cent to $3,444.50.