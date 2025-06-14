Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold climbs ₹10 to ₹1,01,410; silver jumps ₹100 to trade at ₹1,10,100

Gold climbs ₹10 to ₹1,01,410; silver jumps ₹100 to trade at ₹1,10,100

Gold and silver price today: The price of 22-carat gold also rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,960. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹ 1,20,100

Gold
On Friday, the US gold prices climbed to their highest level in nearly two months, and were on track for a weekly gain | (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 8:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,01,410 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver jumped ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,10,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,960.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,01,410.
    
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,560.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹92,960.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹93,110.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,10,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹ 1,20,100.
   
On Friday, the US gold prices climbed to their highest level in nearly two months, and were on track for a weekly gain, after Israeli military strikes on Iran drove investors toward safe-haven assets.
 
Spot gold was up 1.2 per cent at $3,423.30 an ounce, as of 0544 GMT, after hitting its highest since April 22 earlier in the session. Bullion has gained more than 3.4 per cent so far this week. US gold futures gained 1.2 per cent to $3,444.50.
 
Geopolitical tensions escalated after Israel targeted Iran's nuclear facilities, as tensions mounted over US efforts to halt Iran's production of atomic bomb materials.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.3 per cent at $36.25 per ounce, platinum lost 1 per cent at $1,282.55, and palladium shed 0.5 per cent to $1,050.61. All three metals were set for weekly gains.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Israel-Iran tensions: Hardeep Puri says India has adequate energy supplies

Oil prices jump over 11% as Israel strikes Iran, rattling investors

Silver price outlook: Analyst suggest buying on dips; key levels to watch

Gold outlook: Dips to remain supported as US-China trade talks underwhelms

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹97,570; silver climbs ₹100, trades at ₹1,09,100

Topics :Gold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesgold silver pricesIsrael Iran Conflict

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story