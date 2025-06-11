Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹97,570; silver climbs ₹100, trades at ₹1,09,100

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹97,570; silver climbs ₹100, trades at ₹1,09,100

The price of 22-carat gold also fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,440

Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹97,720 (Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 7:33 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹97,570 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,09,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,440.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹97,570.
    
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹97,720. 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹89,440.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹89,590.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,09,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹ 1,19,100
   
US gold prices rose on Wednesday, supported by a lower dollar and uncertainty over the finalisation of a US-China trade agreement, as markets awaited key US inflation data for direction.
 
Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to $3,334.29 an ounce, as of 0041 GMT. US gold futures also rose 0.4 per cent to $3,355.30.
Elsewhere, spot silver was unchanged at $36.59 per ounce, platinum fell 0.2 per cent to $1,218.78, while palladium was down 0.3 per cent to $1,057.50. 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
 

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

