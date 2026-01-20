Gold climbs ₹10 to ₹1,46,250; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹3,05,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,46,250, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹3,05,100.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,34,060.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,46,250 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,46,740 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,46,400.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,34,060, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,34,510 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,34,210. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹3,05,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,18,100. US gold and silver traded near record highs on Tuesday, as US President Donald Trump's threats to acquire Greenland soured global sentiment and sparked a rush into safe-haven assets.

Spot gold was steady at $4,671.54 per ounce, as of 0118 GMT, after scaling an all-time high of $4,689.39 in the previous session. US gold futures for February delivery climbed 1.8 per cent to $4,676.80 per ounce. Spot silver fell 1.2 per cent to $93.53 an ounce, after hitting a record high of $94.72 earlier in the session. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 1.01 per cent to 1,085.67 metric tons on Friday. In other precious metals, spot platinum fell 0.6 per cent to $2,359.45 per ounce, while palladium dropped 1.3 per cent to $1,817.44.