Gold climbs ₹10 to ₹1,46,250; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹3,05,100

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 7:55 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,46,250, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹3,05,100.
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,34,060.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,46,250 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,46,740 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,46,400.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,34,060, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,34,510 in Chennai.