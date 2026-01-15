Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold dips ₹10 to ₹₹1,43,180; silver climbs ₹100, trading at ₹2,95,000

Gold dips ₹10 to ₹₹1,43,180; silver climbs ₹100, trading at ₹2,95,000

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,31,250

Gold, Silver, Gold ETF, Silver ETF
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,330
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 10:14 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,43,180, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver climbed by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,95,000.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,31,250.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,42,540 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,44,980 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,330.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,31,250, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,32,900 in Chennai.
            
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,31,400.
                    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,95,000.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,10,000.
 
US gold slipped on Thursday as investors booked profits after three consecutive sessions of record highs, while an apparent softer tone from US President Donald Trump on the Federal Reserve chair and Iran dampened safe-haven demand for bullion.
 
Spot gold was down 0.6 per cent at $4,594.66 per ounce, as of 0137 GMT. In the previous session, bullion hit a record high of $4,642.72.
 
US gold futures for February delivery slipped 0.8 per cent to $4,599.50.
 
Spot silver fell 5.3 per cent to $87.88 per ounce after hitting an all-time high of $93.57 earlier in the session.
 
Spot platinum receded 4 per cent to $2,288.05 per ounce, a one-week high, after scaling a record peak of $2,478.50 on December 29.
 
Palladium lost 2.5 per cent to $1,753.53 per ounce and hovered near a one-week low.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India gold ETF holdings surge to 95 tonnes, sixth highest globally

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,40,450, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,59,900

Gold, silver to stay firm next week as traders brace for US tariff verdict

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,39,320; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹2,48,900

Silver price prediction: Analyst explains why chasing rally may be risky

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver PricesGold and silver

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story