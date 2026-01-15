Gold dips ₹10 to ₹₹1,43,180; silver climbs ₹100, trading at ₹2,95,000

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,43,180, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver climbed by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,95,000.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,31,250.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,42,540 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,44,980 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,330.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,31,250, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,32,900 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,31,400. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,95,000. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,10,000. US gold slipped on Thursday as investors booked profits after three consecutive sessions of record highs, while an apparent softer tone from US President Donald Trump on the Federal Reserve chair and Iran dampened safe-haven demand for bullion. Spot gold was down 0.6 per cent at $4,594.66 per ounce, as of 0137 GMT. In the previous session, bullion hit a record high of $4,642.72.