Gold climbs Rs 10, silver dips Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 87,060

Gold Price Today: The : The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 87,060 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 99,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 79,810.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 87,060.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 87,210.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 79,810.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 79,960.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai at Rs 99,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,06,900.

US gold prices held steady on Friday, and were poised for a seventh consecutive weekly gain, as US President Donald Trump's plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on every country taxing US imports fuelled concerns of a global trade war.

Spot gold held its ground at $2,929.02 per ounce, as of 0040 GMT, moving closer to its record peak of $2,942.70 hit on Tuesday.

Spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $32.32 per ounce. Platinum was up 0.1 per cent at $996.35 and palladium eased 0.3 per cent to $991.26.

(With inputs from Reuters)