Gold rises Rs 10 to Rs 86,520, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 99,400 per kg

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 79,310

Gold, Gold Coin
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 86,670. (Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 7:54 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 86,520 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 99,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 79,310.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 86,520.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 86,670.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 79,310.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 79,460.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai at Rs 99,400. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,06,900.
 
US gold prices steadied on Friday near record-high levels, and were headed to log their sixth successive weekly gain, as trade war jitters lifted safe-haven demand, while investors awaited the non-farm payrolls data for cues on the US economic health.
 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,859.59 per ounce, as of 0038 GMT, and has gained more than 2 per cent so far this week. Bullion hit an all-time high at $2,882.16 earlier this week.
 
Spot silver added 0.1 per cent to $32.24 per ounce, platinum edged 0.2 per cent higher to $987.38, and palladium was flat at $978.63. Both silver and platinum were seen rising this week, while palladium was headed for a weekly loss.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

