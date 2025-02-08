Gold dip Rs 10, silver slides Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 86,500

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 7:49 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold declined Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 86,500 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 99,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also dipped Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 79,290.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 86,500.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 86,650.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 79,290.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 79,440.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai at Rs 99,400. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,06,900.
 
US gold prices on Tuesday hovered near a record high scaled in the prior session, as investors fretted that US President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada, China, and Mexico will fuel inflation and hinder economic growth.
 
Spot gold edged up 0.1 per cent to $2,816.64 per ounce by 0052 GMT, after hitting a record high of $2,830.49 in the last session. US gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to $2,849.60.
 
Spot silver dropped 0.1 per cent to $31.52 per ounce, platinum added 0.2 per cent to $965.90, and palladium gained 0.4 per cent to $1,013.67.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

