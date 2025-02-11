Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices climb Rs 10 to Rs 87,070, silver down Rs 100 to Rs 99,400/kg

Gold prices climb Rs 10 to Rs 87,070, silver down Rs 100 to Rs 99,400/kg

The price of 22-carat gold also climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 79,810

Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 79,960.
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 7:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 87,070 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 99,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 79,810.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 87,070.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 87,220.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 79,810.

Also Read

Markets Today: Lupin, Vi, Eicher Q3; FIIs; Gold; Ajax Engineering IPO Day 2

Gold price hits $2,900 today, up 11% in 2025; will the rally continue?

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 86,660

Gold dip Rs 10, silver slides Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 86,500

Gold rises Rs 10 to Rs 86,520, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 99,400 per kg

 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 79,960.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai at Rs 99,400. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,06,900.
 
US gold prices soared to a record high on Tuesday, as investors flocked to the safe-haven asset after US President Donald Trump's imposed new 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, fuelling concerns over a potential trade war and inflation.
 
Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $2,919.90 per ounce, as of 0038 GMT, after hitting a record high of $2,921.15 earlier in the session.
 
Spot silver firmed 0.3 per cent to $32.12 per ounce and platinum was steady at $993.80, while palladium fell 0.3 per cent to $979.88.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 86,250, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 99,600

Gold demand up 1% in 2024, to remain supported by economic uncertainty: WGC

Gold consumption in India to cool in 2025 as prices soar, says WGC

Gold rises Rs 10 to Rs 85,210, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 98,400 per kg

Gold hits record high as investors flock to safe-haven amid tariff war

Topics :Gold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesgold silver prices

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story