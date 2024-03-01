Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold declines Rs 10, silver climbs Rs 100; trading at Rs 74,300/kg

Gold declines Rs 10, silver climbs Rs 100; trading at Rs 74,300/kg

The price of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,580

Photo: Unsplash
BS Web Team

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 8:18 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 62,820, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver increased by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,300.

The price of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,580.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,820.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 62,980, Rs 62,820, and Rs 63,450, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,580.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,730, Rs 57,580, and Rs 58,160, respectively. 

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 74,300. 

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 75,800.

Also Read

Gold price declines Rs 10 to Rs 62,180, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 73,900

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 62,940, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 74,800

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,270, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Gold price unchanged at Rs 63,490, silver rises Rs 200 to Rs 79,200

Gold falls Rs 10, silver declines Rs 100; trading at Rs 73,800/kg

Crude oil falls 1% as Fed caution, stocks build offset Opec+ expectations

Gold drops Rs 10, silver dips Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 62,830

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 74,400

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 62,940, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 74,800

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Gold tradeGold PricesSilver Pricesgold silver pricesgold silver demand

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 8:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story