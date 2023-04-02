Gold delivers positive returns eight years on the trot; at 16.1% in FY23

Analysts hope the recovery in the metal's prices will continue, but the movement of the dollar-rupee rate could limit the gains for Indian investors

Gold, the safest haven amid the ongoing uncertainty, also emerged as one of the most lucrative investment options in financial year 2022-23 with an impressive return of 16.1 per cent in rupee terms, and 2.3 per cent returns in dollars. And, had it not been for the very high inflow of smuggled gold and the huge discount prevailing in the market due to high prices, the returns in gold would have bee