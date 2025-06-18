Gold dips ₹10 to 1,00,360; silver climbs ₹100 to trade at ₹1,10,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,00,360 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,10,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,990.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,00,360.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,00,510.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹91,990.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹92,140. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,10,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹ 1,20,100. US gold prices held steady on Wednesday, as escalating tensions between Israel and Iran entered their sixth day, while a stronger dollar capped gains ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision due later in the day. Spot gold was steady at $3,386.59 an ounce, as of 0052 GMT. US gold futures were also stable at $3,405.20.