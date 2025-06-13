Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹99,290; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,08,800

Gold Price Today: The : The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,290 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,08,800.

The price of 22-carat gold also fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,010.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,290.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,440.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹91,010. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,16 0 . The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,08,800. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹ 1,18,800 US gold prices climbed on Friday to their highest point in more than a month, on track for a weekly gain, as investors sought safe-haven assets after Israel's strike on Iran heightened Middle East tensions.