Gold dips ₹10 to 1,29,650, silver tumbles ₹100, trading at ₹1,90,900

The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,18,840

Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,29,800. Image: Bloomberg
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,29,650, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,90,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,18,840.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,29,650 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,31,120 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,29,800. 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,18,840, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,20,190 in Chennai.
         
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,18,990.
              
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,90,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,99,900.
 
US gold prices held steady on Friday, as rising US Treasury yields offset support from a weaker dollar, while markets awaited US inflation data later in the day for clues into the Federal Reserve's policy outlook ahead of its meeting next week.
 
Spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to $4,203.89 per ounce as of 0047 GMT.
 
US gold futures for December delivery lost 0.2 per cent to $4,233.60 per ounce.
 
Elsewhere, silver fell 0.2 per cent to $57.02 per ounce, platinum lost 0.6 per cent to $1,636.0, while palladium slid 0.2 per cent to $1,445.87.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

