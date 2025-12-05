Gold dips ₹10 to 1,29,650, silver tumbles ₹100, trading at ₹1,90,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,29,650, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,90,900.

The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,18,840.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,29,650 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,31,120 in Chennai.

ALSO READ: RBI widens gold metal loan access for more jewellers under 2026 norms In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,29,800.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,18,840, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,20,190 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,18,990. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,90,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,99,900. US gold prices held steady on Friday, as rising US Treasury yields offset support from a weaker dollar, while markets awaited US inflation data later in the day for clues into the Federal Reserve's policy outlook ahead of its meeting next week.