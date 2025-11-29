Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,28,470; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,76,100

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Gold Price Today: The The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,28,470, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,76,100.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,17,760.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,28,470 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,29,170 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,28,620.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,17,760, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,18,410 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,17,910. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,76,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,83,100. US gold prices rose to a two-week high in early Asian trade on Saturday, as bets increased for a US interest rate cut next month amid conflicting signals from Federal Reserve officials. Spot gold rose 1 per cent to a two-week high on Friday, as expectations that the US Federal Reserve will trim interest rates next month lifted demand for the non-yielding asset, while silver hit a fresh record high.

Spot gold was up 1.3 per cent to $4,210.94 per ounce by 03:11 p.m. EST (20:11 GMT), after reaching its highest price since November 13 earlier today. Bullion was set for a 3.6 per cent weekly gain and a 5.2 per cent rise for the month, along with a fourth consecutive monthly increase. Silver climbed to a fresh record high of $56.78 per ounce, up 6.1 per cent for the session and 16.6 per cent for the month. Futures trading resumed around 8:30 a.m. EST, after an hours-long outage at CME Group halted trade on its currency platform and in futures spanning foreign exchange, commodities, Treasuries and stocks.