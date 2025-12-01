Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,29,810; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,84,900

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Gold Price Today: The The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,29,810, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also tumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,84,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,18,990.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,29,810 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,30,680 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,29,960.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,18,990, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,19,790 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,19,140. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,84,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,91,900. US gold prices edged lower in early Asian trade on Monday from a near three-week peak, as investors booked profits amid increasing bets of a US interest rate cut later this month, while silver hit a record high. Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $4,221.68 per ounce, as of 0109 GMT, after hitting its highest level since November 13 on Friday. US gold futures for December delivery were up 0.2 per cent at $4,261.60 per ounce.