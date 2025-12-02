Gold rises ₹10 to ₹1,30,490, silver jumps ₹100 to trade at ₹1,88,100

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,30,490, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also jumped ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,88,100.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,19,610.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,490 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,31,680 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,640.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,19,610, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,20,710 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,19,760. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,88,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,96,100. US Gold edged lower in early Asian trading on Tuesday after it reached a six-week peak in the previous session, as investors booked profits while awaiting remarks by the Federal Reserve Chair and key economic data for interest rate cut cues.