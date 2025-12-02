Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold rises ₹10 to ₹1,30,490, silver jumps ₹100 to trade at ₹1,88,100

Gold rises ₹10 to ₹1,30,490, silver jumps ₹100 to trade at ₹1,88,100

Gold, silver
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 7:18 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,30,490, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also jumped ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,88,100.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,490 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,31,680 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,640.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,19,610, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,20,710 in Chennai.
         
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,19,760.
              
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,96,100.
 
US Gold edged lower in early Asian trading on Tuesday after it reached a six-week peak in the previous session, as investors booked profits while awaiting remarks by the Federal Reserve Chair and key economic data for interest rate cut cues.
 
Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to $4,222.93 per ounce, as of 0024 GMT, after hitting its highest level since October 21 on Monday. US gold futures for December delivery were down 0.4 per cent at $4,256.30 per ounce.
 
Silver fell 1 per cent to $57.40 per ounce, platinum lost 0.3 per cent to $1,652.05, while palladium gained 0.22 per cent to $1,427.22.
  (with inputs from Reuters)

Topics :Gold PricesSilver Pricesgold silver pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 7:18 AM IST

